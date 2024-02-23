UCOST, Quantum Varsity bridge Traditional, Indian Knowledge Systems via IPR

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Roorkee, 22 Feb: A groundbreaking 5-day workshop, titled ‘Protection of Indian Knowledge through Intellectual Property Rights’, was successfully held recently at Quantum University, under the auspices of the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), Dehradun.

This event brought together experts like Professor Dinesh Chandra Shastri, Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, Haridwar, BK Lakshmi Chand of Brahma Kumaris Institute, Roorkee, Dr Anil Kumar Gaurishetty, Head of IIT, Roorkee, Swami Brahmadev of Auroville Aurobindo Ashram, Rishikesh, and many others who explored Indian knowledge systems and intellectual property protection mechanisms with teachers and students.

The workshop kicked off with an insightful lecture from Prof Dinesh Chandra Shastri, who illuminated the philosophical underpinnings of Indian knowledge systems, the preservation of the Sanskrit language, and the science of Yoga. He stated, “Protecting our old knowledge with Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) is very important. It helps keep our traditions safe and lets us share them with the whole world in the right way. We must make sure our ancient wisdom gets the respect it deserves. This way, we keep our history alive and help the future learn from it. It’s like taking care of a treasure that can make the world better.”

The following days featured a series of engaging discussions led by distinguished experts including BK Lakshmi Chand of Brahma Kumari Institute, Roorkee, and Dr Suyyash Bhardwaj, who emphasised the importance of documentation, digitisation, and patenting of traditional knowledge.

A special session was held on the third day, at which Dr Anil Kumar Gaurishetty and Swami Brahmadev shared their profound insights into Indian knowledge and philosophy. The fourth day saw Professor SP Kala discuss the global significance and the need for the preservation of Indian knowledge systems. He said, “The preservation of Indian knowledge systems is not only a cultural act but also a strategic imperative for global innovation and sustainability. From mathematics and medicine to philosophy and environmental science, they offer untapped potential for addressing many of the world’s current challenges.”

The fifth day of the workshop highlighted the richness and diversity of Indian knowledge, the importance of protecting it through Intellectual Property Rights, its commercialisation possibilities, and its global relevance. At the end, a feedback session was conducted by the participants. It emphasized the need to connect the younger generation with India’s intellectual heritage.

Reflecting on the workshop’s significance, VC of Quantum University, Prof Vivek Kumar said, “This workshop is an important step towards preserving Indian knowledge and transmitting it to future generations. The workshop will surely create significant contributions to the education, culture, science, and technology fields.