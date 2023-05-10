“UCOST to help obtain patents”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 May: Director General, Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), Dr Durgesh Pant said today that the state government is ready to offer any help needed to file patents for innovative ideas related to biodiversity. Dr Pant was addressing the International Young Scientist Congress at the Graphic Era Deemed University (GEU) as the Chief Guest, here, today. Young scientists from three countries and 15 states are participating in the Congress. A total of 150 research papers will also be presented in the two-day event.

Dr Pant reminded that biodiversity plays an important role in the economic development of a country. He added that the Second G20 meeting of the year will take place in Uttarakhand soon. Emphasis will be on encouraging research work for the developing circular economy through biodiversity. He stressed on the use of AI, Metaverse and augmented reality in the latest technology.

Based on the theme of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs), the Congress was inaugurated by Dr Pant, Director General of the University, Dr Sanjay Jasola, and Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh.

Dr Jasola said that conservation of biodiversity is necessary as everybody’s lives depend on it. Dr Narpinder Singh said that, according to statistics, one species of flora or fauna gets extinct every five minutes. It is necessary that new research and patenting should be done aiming to preserve biodiversity in the world.

Dr Deepak Sharma and Dr Ashish Sharma from ISCA, Prof Dr Sachin Sharma, Dr Priya Mattha, Dr Sustri Bhadola, Swati Devliyal and Sarishma from the CSE Department of GEU were also present.