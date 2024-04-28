UERC raises power tariff in U’khand by around 7 %

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 26 Apr: The Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC) has approved a hike of around 7 percent in the power tariffs for various categories of consumers in Uttarakhand. This was stated by the UERC Chairman, ML Prasad, at a press conference held here today. It may be recalled that the hike in power tariffs had been hanging fire for past several months but had been postponed for several reasons in the recent past. One of the reasons was also the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in force due to the ongoing Parliamentary Elections.

Prasad stated that electricity rates have been increased by about seven percent in Uttarakhand. The Regulatory Commission released new rates today. The UERC has made it clear that certain categories of consumers will not be affected by the hike in power tariffs. Among those exempted from the hike in power tariffs include about four and half lakhs BPL consumers and consumers living in snow bound areas. In addition, the consumers can feel some relief as the UERC has also not approved any hike in the fixed charges for the consumers.

The UERC Chairman stated that, for domestic category consumers, the electricity bill has been increased by 25 paise per unit for up to a consumption of 100 units per month, 30 paise per unit for consumption of 101 to 200 units per month and 40 paise per unit for consumption ranging between 201 and 400 units. Acting Chairman of Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission, ML Prasad, informed media that the discount on solar water heater has been kept at Rs 75 per 50 litres.

Prasad further claimed that the decision pertaining to the current hike in the tariffs has been taken following wide scale public hearings held across the state and after the talks with the stakeholders of every class of consumers including Industry. In fact, the UERC in its order regarding revision of power tariffs has cited details of several discussions held with the consumers including the industrialists and the business chambers.

Over the past few days, sources in UPCL, UJVNL and PTCUL were claiming that there is a possibility of a hike of up to 11 percent in the power tariffs by the UERC, though the power corporations in the state had submitted proposals for a hike ranging from 23 to 27 percent. As against the proposal, the UERC had clearly indicated to UPCL that the hike decision will taken keeping the interests and need of the consumers.

It may be recalled that, this year, UPCL had cited an additional burden of Rs 1281 crores per annum on purchase of power as a justification of its demand for a hike of up to 27 percent. However, it is rare to see the regulatory bodies agreeing in toto to the demand of the Power DISCOMs. In Uttarakhand, there is only one power DISCOM, UPCL, which is a state government enterprise. There has been lot of speculation regarding UPCL being privatised but so far this has not happened, perhaps due to a strong protest by the power sector employees against any privatisation.