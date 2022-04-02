UFDC Nodal Officer greets Amitabh Bachchan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Apr: KS Chauhan, Nodal Officer of the Uttarakhand Film Development Council, met Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and presented him a coffee table book on Uttarakhand Tourism as a film shooting destination and a replica of the Kedarnath Temple. Amitabh Bachchan said that he is enjoying film shooting in Uttarakhand. The natural beauty and natural environment of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand was conducive for the shooting of the film. He also appreciated the cooperative nature of the local people. He said that Uttarakhand is wonderful as a film shooting destination. Bachchan’s film “Good Bye” is being shot in Rishikesh and Dehradun since 27 March. The shooting of the film will take place in Uttarakhand till 4 April. Some junior artistes of Uttarakhand are also participating in this film. Chauhan said that Uttarakhand has become the hub of film shooting at present. Film shooting is creating tourism as well as employment opportunities.