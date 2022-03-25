UIPS, U’chal Varsity hold free Health Check-up Camp in Kotla Santoor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Uttaranchal University, under the banner of its Pharmacology Club, organised a free health checkup camp at Junior High School, Kotla Santoor, here, on the occasion of World TB Day, today. The Camp was conceptualised and conducted under the guidance of Prof (Dr) Vikash Jakhmola (Dean, UIPs), Dr Amit Semwal (HOD, UIPS). It was coordinated by Pallavi Ghildiyal, Nidhi Gairola and Dr Ankit Sharma (Assistant Professor, UIPS) with Piyush Yadav and Neha Singh, Aayush and Utkarsh Trivedi as the student members of the Pharmacology Club.

According to Dr Vikash Jakhmola, one of the best practices of Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences is its Health Care Initiative. To continue this practice, the Health Check-up Camp was held today. Dr Rishabh Joshi and his team attended the camp.

After the checks, the doctor prescribed necessary medication, actions and precautions if needed to be taken. Besides the health checkup, patient counseling and distribution of medicine was also done by the Pharmacy Students of UIPS.

Eighty patients registered for check up of complaints like gastric problems, underweight, rashes, common flu, etc., for which they were provided appropriate medicine by the team of doctors. Apart from this, the BMI of the school children, blood sugar and blood pressure were also checked by the pharmacy students of the university. They also provided basic counseling and awareness on Tuberculosis and other ailments and use of medicines.

The event ended with the vote of thanks by Principal Usha Juwantha of the Junior High School.