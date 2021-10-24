UIPS, Uttaranchal University celebrated Mole Day with the Theme “Chemical Skills with Fun!”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Oct: Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Uttaranchal University, Dehradun organized a Competition on the occasion of Mole Day on 23 October 2021. The topic was “Chemical Skills with Fun”. Certainly, the celebration of this day veered the students towards the basic knowledge of chemistry especially in the area of pharmacy. On this occasion, a motivational and inspirational talk was delivered by the Chief Guest of the event, Prof. Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor, Uttaranchal University. In his address, he discussed how the contribution of science has revolutionized our day-to-day activities and made our life much easier. The event was organized by Pharmaceutical Chemistry Club of UIPS, coordinated by Vanshika Khare, Rakshit Gupta, Ritesh Jha, Nupur Jha, Nupur Kataria and Vikas Kumar. objective of the activity was encouraging the students to explore their skills in practical and theoretical aspects for intellectual expansion and promotion of the value of chemistry in everyday life. Dr. Vikash Jakhmola, Dean, UIPS motivated all the participants to explore their view, presentation skills and time management via this platform of competition. Eminent Judges for today’s competition were Dr.Bharti Ramola , Associate Professor ,SALS and Dr. Poonam Rawat, Associate Professor, SALS ,Uttaranchal University. Participants were screened through the elimination round conducted on 19 October,2021 in which more than eighty students were enrolled. Total thirty students actively participated in the competition with full enthusiasm and interest. The winners of the competition were Arjeeta, Khushi and Ayush who demonstrated and explained the Elephant Toothpaste and the runner up team Marhaba, Bhawana and Chhoti Kumari demonstrated the Silver Tree Experiment. Other experiments like Dancing Blue Flame, JinnieMagic , Blue Bottle,Iodine Clock, Colour Change in Betadine, Flame Show were also demonstrated. The event ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Amit Semwal, HOD, UIPS, who applauded the creativity and presentation of the students for the activity and congratulated the winners. The event was coordinated by Kiran Dobhal, Pallavi Ghildiyal along with faculty members Dr Tarun Parashar, Pallavi Ghildiyal, Jyotsana, Mahamedha and Nidhi.