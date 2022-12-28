UIT holds Conference on ‘Advances in Emerging Soft Computing Technologies’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Dec: Uttaranchal Institute of Technology, Uttaranchal University, organised its 4th International Conference on “Advances in Emerging Soft Computing Technologies ICAEST– 2022”, here.

The inaugural session was held today at the Board Room of the University.

Chancellor, Uttaranchal University, Jitendra Joshi encouraged the participants with his presence during the event. Vice President Prof (Dr) Satbir Singh Seghal thanked the organising team for their efforts in making the event a success and also encouraged them to hold more such events in the future.

Prof (Dr) Dharam Budhhi, Vice Chancellor, underlined the importance of the conference so that young researchers could take the lead and utilise the opportunity to bring innovation into the community through their research.

On this occasion, Chief Guest Prof (Dr) Vinod Kumar, Director, Jammu & Kashmir University, stressed upon the importance of Soft Computing in today’s multidisciplinary world of technology and stressed upon the role of Computer Science Engineering in Quantum Computing & Bio-Medical Sciences.

Keynote Speakers Prof (Dr) Saad Najim Alsaad, College of Science, Mustansiriyah University, Iraq; Prof (Dr) Alex Khang, Faculty, Global Research Institute of Technology and Engineering, North Carolina; Prof (Dr) Anand Nayyar, Duy Tan University, Da Nang, Vietnam; Prof (Dr) Dharmendra Singh, IIT, Roorkee; Prof (Dr) Ravinderjit Singh Walia, Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh; Prof (Dr) Rashmi Saini, GBPIET, Pauri-Garhwal; Prof (Dr) Prashant Kumar, NIT, Jalandhar; were also present online apart from Deans/Directors of various Faculties of Uttaranchal University.

Prof (Dr) SD Pandey, Dean, UIT, lauded the young researchers for their participation and explained the objective of Soft Computing Technology in the rapidly growing dependence of industry and society on the technology. All the HoDs and faculty members of various departments were also present during the inaugural session.