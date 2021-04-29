UJVNL, UPCL provide financial assistance for fight against Covid-19

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Apr: UJVNL Managing Director Sandeep Singhal and UPCL MD Neeraj Khairwal under the leadership of Secretary, Power, Radhika Jha presented a cheque of Rs 7,64,91,752 to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to help in the fight against Covid-19 as part of the organisations’ CSR obligations.

The Chief Minister praised the efforts being made by the two corporations to help society and the people.