By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 28 Apr: UJVNL Managing Director Sandeep Singhal and UPCL MD Neeraj Khairwal under the leadership of Secretary, Power, Radhika Jha presented a cheque of Rs 7,64,91,752 to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to help in the fight against Covid-19 as part of the organisations’ CSR obligations.
The Chief Minister praised the efforts being made by the two corporations to help society and the people.
UJVNL, UPCL provide financial assistance for fight against Covid-19
