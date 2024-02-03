UK Masters Cricket team calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Feb: The Uttarakhand Masters Sports Team participating in a football tournament to be held in Nepal paid a courtesy visit on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Friday.

A 3-day “60 Plus International Veterans’ Football Tournament” is being organised in Pokhara, Nepal, from 7 February. A total of 6 teams, including the one from Uttarakhand, will participate in this tournament.

Extending his best wishes to the team, the Governor said, “We need to keep our minds and hearts young. We should develop our thinking and perception in a way that no goal seems too big.”

Lt-General Singh noted that all the players of the Masters Sports are above 60 years of age and are implementing the Fit India Movement. He wanted all citizens to be always conscious about sports and health. The Governor said that he was very impressed after meeting all the players. Such passion towards sports at this age would act as an inspiration for the youth. He was also introduced to all the players.

On this occasion, Masters Sports Society President Vipin Baluni, Colonel Manoj Rawat, LM Bhatt, Manager RP Pokhriyal, Coach Ashok Wahi and other team members were also present.