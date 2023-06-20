UK minister meets Goa CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Goa , 19 Jun: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister of Goa , Pramod Sawant, at the CM ‘s residence in Goa today. Ganesh Joshi presented a Pahari Topi and mementos of Badrinath Temple to Sawant. Many contemporary topics were discussed in detail on this occasion. It may be noted that COSAMB and Goa State Agricultural Marketing Board will hold a National Conference on “e-NAM: Operational Difficulties and Opportunities” under the chairmanship of Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi and Chairman of the National Council of State Agricultural Marketing Boards on June 19-21, 2023 at Hotel Fortune, Benaulim Beach, Goa .