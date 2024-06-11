UKD will strongly contest municipal polls strongly: Vipin Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Jun: A meeting was held in UKD’s Central Office here today in which the preparations of the party till now for the upcoming municipal elections were reviewed. It was stated during the meeting that UKD will contest the civic elections strongly. For this, Central General Secretary Meenakshi Dhilsial asked the Women Cell’s Mahanagar President Anita Sharma to prepare a list of 33 percent possible women candidates soon and increase public contact in the wards in order to canvas support for the party.

UKD Central Organisation General Secretary Vipin Rawat stressed on highlighting the issues and problems of the public in the civic elections by participating unitedly. UKD’s Mahanagar Vice President Ramkumar Shankhdhar said that the public has in the past given its blessings to both the national parties but neither could live up to the expectations of the people on public issues. The people of Dehradun city are looking towards UKD for their representation.

Concluding the meeting, everyone present expressed concern about the environment. It was also decided unanimously that the party will plant 1,000 saplings in all the wards of the Dehradun City after the first monsoon rain.

Also present on this occasion were Usha Ramola, Yatendra Khantwal, DD Pant, Naresh Godiyal, Saroj Devi, Rita Khetri, Usha Ramola, Pranjal Naudiyal, Nirmal Shah and Latafat Hussain.