U’khand Adventure Fest to be held on 26-27 Sep

Dehradun, 24 Sep: FICCI FLO – Empowering The Greater 50% announced the plan to hold the Uttarakhand Adventure Fest 2021 at a press conference, here, today. The fest is scheduled for 26-27 September.

Informing the media about the two-day-long fest, Neha Sharma, said, “While maintaining all the necessary safety protocols, the upcoming Uttarakhand Adventure Fest 2021 will allow people of all age groups to participate in various adventure activities, panel discussions, and adventure workshops. The fest will also have an exhibition of various adventure sports gear.”

Sharing more information about the fest, State Consultant of Tourism Wing of FICCI FLO Kiran Bhatt Todaria said, “We are organising the Uttarakhand Adventure Fest 2021 to celebrate World Tourism Day. With this fest, we want to bring to light all that this state has to offer in the adventure tourism space. So, no matter if you want to do rock climbing or learn the basics of camping, we have it all at a single venue. The main aim of holding this fest is to put Uttarakhand on the map as an adventure capital.”

The idea of holding the Uttarakhand Adventure Fest 2021 is to motivate the youth towards adventure sports and to give our tourism a boost after COVID. The adventure fest will witness participants from all over the state. Various schools and colleges of the city will also be taking part in the upcoming two-day-long fest.

During the two day long festival the students will have a chance to participate in panel discussions that will range from Homestays, Disaster Management, Rural Tourism, Career in Adventure, Tourism & Sustainability, Skilling & Policies among many other interesting topics.

Entry to the Uttarakhand Adventure Fest is free for all.