U’khand AIPC team launched by Dr Shashi Tharoor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: The All India Professional Congress (AIPC) headed by National Chairperson Dr Shashi Tharoor, Parliamentarian, author and former diplomat, is the Congress party’s political platform focused on the needs and aspirations of working professionals and entrepreneurs.

AIPC launched its Uttarakhand Chapter with the appointment of Manish Khanduri as President, Sujata Paul as Vice President and Treasurer, and Ravi Inder Singh as Secretary, followed by a post from Dr Shashi Tharoor on twitter.

AIPC provides policy ideas as well as talent for the Congress Party and is focused on building a community of professionals and entrepreneurs from diverse fields. The purpose of AIPC is to resolve complex political and governance challenges facing our country and also connect AIPC fellows with political and intellectual leaders.

The Uttarakhand Chapter aims at furthering the objectives of AIPC by engaging with professionals and providing them a voice in the political space.