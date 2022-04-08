U’khand all set for Tourism & Hospitality Conference

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: In a major boost to the tourism and hospitality sector in Uttarakhand, post Covid challenges, the state is all set to host the Uttarakhand Tourism and Hospitality Conference at Viceroy Grand, GMS Road, here, on 9 April.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate the day-long conference as the Chief Guest. Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj will be the Guest of Honour. The event will be presided over by Dharampur MLA Vinod Chamoli.

The conference, hosted by Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, will witness the launch of a number of short advertising films (Apnaatey Hai Dil Khol Ke) based on themes like adventure, homestays and wellness tourism – aimed to promote tourism in the state.

As the theme of the conference – Forging Uttarakhand’s Tourism Future – reveals, the deliberations at the conference will have two key plenary sessions on topics – Rebooting Tourism after Covid 19 and UTDB Investment Policy.

“The new television commercial launches are based on themes like wellness tourism, adventure tourism and homestays and meant to promote tourism in the state,’ disclosed Dilip Jawalkar, Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board.

UTDB’s tourism and hospitality conference is also an effort to strengthen the tourism business environment and understand the concerns of the tourism sector in the region. The UTDB aims to present content rich value added sessions and excellent networking opportunities with the tourism and hospitality industry’s investors, industry associations, financial sector specialists, developers and professional advisors.

The conference will also witness industry’s consultation on proposed amendments in Uttarakhand Tourism Policy 2018. It includes mobilisation of investments to stimulate growth and maximise the environmental, economic and social returns generated by tourism.