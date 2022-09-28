U’khand bags Best Tourism Destination Award  

By Our Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 27 Sept: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Uttarakhand has received the first prize for the Best Adventure Tourism Destination and All Round Development of Tourism from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj received this award today from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar during a programme held in New Delhi. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt were also present at the event.

Maharaj said it is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand to get this honour. He said that the state of Uttarakhand invites tourists from all over the country and abroad to visit the state where all kinds of facilities and opportunities are available in all categories of tourism. He said that the service of Himalaya Darshan through helicopter has also been started in Mussoorie, recently. With the start of the Himalaya Darshan service, the number of tourists in the state would increase further. Tourists would be able to enjoy the high peaks of the Himalayas and the natural beauty of Uttarakhand via helicopter from Everest. Providing information about the new steps, Maharaj said that, in view of the increasing interest of tourists, the tourism department has also started a very attractive photography and videography contest on the occasion of World Tourism Day. Under this, photos and videos are being invited online in five different categories with the prize money worth more than Rs 25 lakhs.

Tourism Minister Maharaj added that the plan is to bring the natural beauty of Uttarakhand, its folk arts, rural culture, adventurous geo-ecology, homestays, unique spiritual experiences and nutritional cuisines reach every nook and corner of the country. He also talked about organising many programmes to encourage winter tourism in the state. These include Trek of the Year – Pindari Glacier to be held from October 2022 to January 2023 and Winterline Carnival to be held in Bagchi Bugyal, Mussoorie and Nainital in December 2022, Rafting Championship in Champawat from December 2022 to January 2023, National Skiing Championships Auli in February 2023 and International Yoga Festival to be held in Rishikesh in March 2023.

Secretary, Tourism, Sachin Kurve was also present on the occasion to receive the award along with the Minister.