U’khand better prepared now to meet monsoon challenge: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jul: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Wednesday visited the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Center, located at the Secretariat and got information from the officials.

During the visit, he took detailed information from the officials regarding the current rainfall situation, the water level of the rivers, the condition of the roads and the forecast for the coming days and its preparations. The Governor asked them to work with team spirit to meet the present challenges of incessant rains and monsoons . He said that inter-departmental and district coordination is very important to deal with any challenge .

The Governor said that our pre-preparations must be better to deal with any challenge . He said that in such times there is a need to remain alert 24×7. He expressed satisfaction with the preparedness of the State Emergency Operation Center and coordination with the districts and praised the work being done. Lt-General Singh said that the officers and employees associated with disaster management at the state level including the districts are working in better coordination. He also praised USDMA for the use of new technology in disaster management.

Governor Lt-General Singh said that currently Chardham Yatra and Kawad Yatra are going on. It is our responsibility to ensure the safety and proper care of every passenger. He said that we should also learn from past experiences to deal with challenges like natural calamities. Monsoon season is always tough in Uttarakhand but our preparedness is better to meet any challenge .

On this occasion, Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha said that reports of rainfall, the water level of rivers and the condition of roads are being taken from all the districts. He informed that weather forecasts and other advisories are being issued from time to time to all the districts by the Emergency Centre. A new State Emergency Operation Center is coming up in the IT Park with the assistance of the World Bank. The State Control Room will be shifted there by September.

Additional Secretary Disaster Management Savin Bansal informed that the water level of rivers increases during monsoon . A GIS-based system is being used to measure the real-time water level of rivers. Early warning systems have been installed for weather forecasting. He also informed the Governor about the Risk Dashboard developed by USDMA. Officers associated with the State Emergency Operation Center were present on the occasion.