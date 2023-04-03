U’khand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt meets PM, discusses party related issues

New Delhi, 2 Apr: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt was in Delhi where he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP Leader in charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam.

During his courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,urged him to participate in the three day training camp for theleaders of Uttarakhand and guide the local leaders on variouson a virtual mode. This training camp will be launched on 8 April. Modi agreed to address theleaders participating in the training camp on a virtual basis. Modi gave more than 40 minutes of his precious time towhere many contemporarywere discussed. Modi also inquired from him about the progress in Vibrant Village scheme. Modi informedthat several central ministers will visit the border villages under this scheme soon.