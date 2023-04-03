U’khand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt meets PM, discusses party related issues

By Our Staff Reporter
New Delhi, 2 Apr: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt was in Delhi where he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP Leader in charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam.
During his courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhatt urged him to participate in the three day training camp for the BJP leaders of Uttarakhand and guide the local leaders on various issues on a virtual mode. This training camp will be launched on 8 April. Modi agreed to address the party leaders participating in the training camp on a virtual basis. Modi gave more than 40 minutes of his precious time to Mahendra Bhatt where many contemporary issues were discussed. Modi also inquired from him about the progress in Vibrant Village scheme. Modi informed Bhatt that several central ministers will visit the border villages under this scheme soon.
Later, Bhatt also called on BJP leader in charge of the party affairs Dushyant Gautam to discuss many party leaders with him. Sources claimed that lal batti postings and the preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections were also discussed.