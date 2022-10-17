U’khand BJP retains most faces in new media team

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 15 Oct: Uttarakhand BJP today declared its new media team. It was being expected for sometime that the media team of the BJP would be revamped following the appointment of MLA Mahendra Bhatt, as new BJP State President sometime back, who had replaced Madan Kaushik as the BJP President.
However, the new team announced today mostly comprised of existing faces while adding some new faces. State Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan had been reappointed and retained by Bhatt soon after he took over. Most of the spokespersons in the team already existed in the outgoing team.
Chauhan informed that on the instructions of BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, 12 state spokespersons and 5 co-media in-charges have been appointed in the media team.
The State Spokespersons are Suresh Joshi, Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, Khajan Das, Virendra Singh Bisht, Hemant Dwivedi, Vinod Suyal, Vipin Kainthola, Prakash Rawat, Naveen Thakur, Madhu Bhatt, Honey Pathak and Sunita Vidyarthi. The co-media in-charge are Manik Nidhi Sharma, Chandan Singh Bisht, Sanjeev Verma, Kamlesh Uniyal and Rajendra Negi.
Col Ajay Kothiyal and MLA Khajan Das are prominent among new faces as party spokespersons.