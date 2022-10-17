U’khand BJP retains most faces in new media team

Uttarakhand BJP today declared its new media team. It was being expected for sometime that the media team of the BJP would be revamped following the appointment of MLA Mahendra Bhatt, as new BJP State President sometime back, who had replaced Madan Kaushik as the BJP President.

However, the new team announced today mostly comprised of existing faces while adding some new faces. State Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan had been reappointed and retained by Bhatt soon after he took over. Most of the spokespersons in the team already existed in the outgoing team.