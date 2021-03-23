U’khand Chess Society holds chess tournaments in Doon, Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Mar: Uttarakhand Chess Society, which comprises players from the Garhwal and Kumaon region, conducted twin chess tournaments in Dehradun and Haridwar on 20 and 21 March, respectively. National champions from all over India participated in the under 15 and 10 categories.

Harish Sharma emerged as a winner of the tournament held in Dehradun, while Vinay Raj Bhatt grabbed the first spot in the Haridwar tournament in the main category. Atharv Bisht won first position in Under 15 boys and Sherali Pattnaik in Under-15 Girls category. In the Under 10 Category, Samaksh Uniyal came first, while in above 55, Anil Kumar Gairola was first.

NS Bisht, Superintending Engineer, Power Corporation of Uttarakhand, was the Chief Guest. He distributed the trophies to the winners and praised the players for participating in the tournament. He said, “It is enthralling to see these youngsters making moves on the chess board. I am certain that we are on the right track on our goal of making Dehradun a chess hub of India.”

Rohit Singh Rana, President of Uttarakhand Chess Society, said, “We are hopeful that in future we will hold an International Chess Tournament in the state and to make this happen we are making all possible efforts. We are also in talks with the All India Chess Federation (AICF) regarding the same and things are proceeding well.”