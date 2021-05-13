U’khand demands additional supplies of oxygen concentrators, cylinders

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 May: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat participated in a virtual meeting organised under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding the status of Covid-19 and the vaccination drive.

Speaking on behalf of the state, Chief Minister Rawat asserted that continuous efforts were being made to control the spread of Covid in the state. He claimed that special attention was being paid to testing in the state. The number of oxygen beds, ICUs and ventilators was being increased as per the requirements, he added. The CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for the help from the Union Government during the Covid period. Rawat said that vaccinations were going on at a rapid pace in the state.

He reiterated that the state had committed to providing free vaccinations for those in the age group of 18 to 45 years. Vaccinations for this age group had already begun in the state. He disclosed that the state had budgeted an expenditure of Rs 400 crores towards vaccine procurement for the age group of 18-45 years. During the meeting, Chief Minister Rawat told the Union Health Minister that 60 metric tonnes of oxygen had been allocated to Uttarakhand but from Jharkhand and West Bengal, while oxygen plants exist in Kashipur, Roorkee and Dehradun within the state. He urged that the state be allocated oxygen from these oxygen plants in order to save time and transportation costs. He also suggested that the Union Government float a tender to get the vaccines for the states and also fix its rates. He urged Dr Harsh Vardhan that state be given 10 thousand oxygen concentrators, 2 lakh pulse oximeters and 10 thousand oxygen D type cylinders.

The Chief Minister added that, currently, only 50 percent of the SDRF fund is allowed for pandemic related works. If a hundred percent of this fund is released, then the states would be able to ensure better oxygen supply and also augment the infrastructure in their hospitals.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that states would have to pay special attention towards increased testing, tracking, tracing and setting up micro containment zones. The state should ensure that those who had received the first dose of the vaccine also get their second dose on time. Special attention needed to be paid to reducing the positivity rate and mortality of the states. He said that every possible effort was being made by the Union Government to take care of the problems being faced by the states and fulfil their needs.

Present on this occasion, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Health Ministers of various states, Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Secretary, Health, Amit Negi, etc., were present on the occasion.