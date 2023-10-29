U’khand emerging as favourite destination for investment: Subodh Uniyal

MoUs worth Rs 4600 crore signed in road show organised in Bengaluru

By Our Staff Reporter

BENGALURU, 28 Oct: A total of MoUs worth Rs 4600 crore were signed in Bengaluru Road Show between the Uttarakhand government and 18 companies from different sectors keen to invest in Uttarakhand, in the presence of Cabinet Ministers Subodh Uniyal and Rekha Arya. The companies that showed interest towards investing in the state include Bharat Semiconductor Society (cluster of MSME units for semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem), Hayes Precision Products Limited (Auto Component Plant), Redwood Group (Tourism Resort), KEC Agritech (Alternative Energy), Himalayan Basket (FP manufacturing), Silage Agro (animal nutrition, fodder, embryo transfer and cluster based dairy farming), Inspire (skilling, women entrepreneurship), Zeroharm (medical cannabis), Nishant Aromas (essential oils), Kumaon Himalayan Beverages Limited ( Beverage Manufacturing Plant), Nutriarch Pvt Ltd (Nutraceuticals. The MoUs were also signed with DE Pedro Sugar Industries (Hospitals), Skylark Drones (Drone Software + Skilling), CDSE (Incubators), Trilokesh Exports (Labgrown Diamonds) Urban Sector (Electric Buses Manufacturing).

Addressing the road show and the linked programme, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said that after the formation of the state, the government is now resolved towards making Uttarakhand a leading state in the field of AYUSH. Through this, by giving prominence to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, tourists will get the opportunity to avail the benefits of these treatments. The government, in collaboration with research and development institutes and reputed companies, is carrying out research in medicinal plants and applications and commercial production of Yoga.

Uniyal added that the medicinal and aromatic plant export sector from the state includes Dehradun, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts. He said that Uttarakhand has the potential to become the world capital of Yoga, because it is the birthplace of Yoga. The concept of Yoga Gram in the state is an attempt to link yoga with tourism. The state government is also promoting wellness tourism. AYUSH and Wellness and Tourism have been given industry status by the state government, so that investors in these sectors can take advantage of the incentives provided to industries under the industrial policies of the state.

Uniyal further observed that in Uttarakhand, well known and leading companies in wellness sector like Patanjali, Forest Essential, Blossom Kochhar, VLCC, Sri Sri and Himalaya Wellness are established. The state hosts some of the best wellness centres in the country in form of Ananda Resorts and Westin Narendranagar, Vana Retreat, Hyatt, Dehradun and major hospitality chains like Taj, Rishikesh and Haridwar and Marriott International in Mussoorie. He insisted that people of Uttarakhand are known for their warmth, hospitality and culture and for practicing spirituality.

The Forest Minister added that Uttarakhand is also fast emerging as a favourite destination for global companies as well as Indian companies in the fields of auto component manufacturing, food processing, hospitality, health and wellness and education etc. The structure of policies adopted by the Government of Uttarakhand is progressive and aims at sustainable and inclusive development. The policies of the state government reflect this fact. The investors get fair returns on their investments. The promulgation of 27 policies in the last four months is proof of this. Hundred percent investment returns have been provisioned in the state’s tourism policy. Similarly, capital investment incentives up to Rs 4 crore have been allowed in the MSME policy. The state government has also promulgated a separate logistics policy for the state while also focusing on infrastructure. A separate policy for services areas has also been drafted for the state, in which hospitals, primary, secondary education, universities, sports activities have been identified as key service sectors. The government has chosen the path of development of the state by keeping its unique cultural, natural and spiritual beauty intact, for which we are moving forward with the aim of Economy with Ecology.

Uniyal said that rail, road and air connectivity is continuously improving in Uttarakhand. Being close to the National Capital Region, it enjoys the added advantage of trade and commercial hubs and excellent connectivity with neighbouring states. Under construction railway line from Rishikesh to Karnprayag and all-weather road connecting Haridwar, Rishikesh, Badrinath and Kedarnath will further improve connectivity within the state. Uttarakhand is known for excellent law and order. Uttarakhand has a history of industrial harmony and the state of Uttarakhand is one of the states with the least number of industrial disputes. Apart from this, the availability of abundant water resources in Uttarakhand, along with the lowest industrial power tariff in the country, puts the state far ahead of all other states in providing an enabling environment for setting up and operating industries.

The Cabinet Minister on behalf of the people of the entire Uttarakhand state invited investors to participate in the state’s Global Investors Summit-2023, which is proposed on 8-9 December 2023.

Addressing the investors on this occasion, Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya said that after the formation of a separate state in 2000, the state of Uttarakhand has established its identity at the global level. Uttarakhand is famous not only in the country but also in the world as Switzerland of India. After coming into existence as a separate state, there has been global growth in sectors like food processing, beverages, textile and apparels, paper and paper products, pharma, electrical, electronics, FMCG, fabricated metal products, plywood, rubber and plastic products, chemical products, packaging, etc. And investment has been made by the major industrial houses of the country.

She said that the state government has identified focus sectors for investment , which are traditional sectors of the state like tourism and hospitality, AYUSH and wellness, film shooting and food processing, automobiles, pharma as well as upcoming sectors like renewable energy. And there is a combination for the strength of information technology. Industrial groups like Tata, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj, Hero Honda, Mahindra have plants established in the state and Haridwar and Pantnagar have developed as a major auto hub of the country.

During this grand road show organised at Hotel Taj West End, a presentation based on the investment possibilities in Uttarakhand was also shown to the investors.

On this occasion, Secretaries Shailesh Bagauli, Dr BVRC Purushottam, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Chairman CII Karnataka Vijay Krishnan Venkatesan, Executive Vice President ITC Limited Neil Kingston Jasper, Chairman Royal Orchid Hotel Chander Balji and a large number of people from different sectors, investors and industrialists were present.