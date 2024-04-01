U’khand gets additional 144 MW electricity from unallocated quota for 2 months

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 30 Mar: Uttarakhand has been granted 144 MW more electricity from the Centre for two months . This comes as a major relief amid the increasing demand of power in the state with summer approaching in the country.

It may be reminded there that on the request made by the state government, the Centre has decided to provide 12 percent power from the unallocated quota to Uttarakhand for two months . The Central Electricity Authority has issued an order in this regard. Uttarakhand will get 12 percent electricity for two months and 7 percent electricity for the next two months .

The electricity quota the state is getting from the Centre is ending tomorrow. Had this approval not been granted by the Centre, Uttarakhand could have faced a major power shortage in the summer months when the demand for power is at its peak.

Recently, the Union Power Ministry had issued an order to provide 150 MW electricity to the state for the months of April, May and June. Now additional power has been allocated to various states from the unallocated quota . Out of this, Uttarakhand will get 12 percent electricity in the month of April and 12 percent in May.

Seven percent electricity will be available in the months of June and July. Out of about 1200 MW , the state will get 144 MW additional electricity for two months at the rate of 12 percent. Whereas 84 MW electricity will be available for 2 months . This comes as a major relief for the state at least for the time being. With the temperatures rising, the demand for electricity has also started increasing. On Friday the demand for electricity crossed the figure of four crore units. However, UPCL Director Project Ajay Kumar Aggarwal has claimed that at present roasting is not being done anywhere. Electricity is being procured as per demand. He also claimed that some electricity has also been purchased from the market at relatively low prices.