U’khand golfers Dehradun shine in IGU feeder event

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Oct: The 4th event of the National IGU feeder tour was held at the Picturesque FRIMA Golf Course, here, from 1 to 3 October. This event has been initiated by the Uttaranchal Golf Federation President Wing Commander Satish Aparajit (Retd) and General Secretary Dr Harish Sharma. It was the first time such a prestigious IGU tournament was organised here. It was a proud moment for Uttarakhand as two golfers brought laurels to the state by clinching the 1st position. They both gave a tough fight to golfers hailing from Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab and other states. Doon Golfer Samriddh Chand Thakur once again performed well by winning the first position in Category D, playing 18 holes. He defeated Punjab Golfer Danish Verma in an exciting play off, where he made birdie to grab the winner’s trophy. In Category A, Utkarsh Negi from Dehradun also won the 1st position by defeating Shravan Kadyan. In Category B, Ajay Kumar from Chandigarh came first and Ameet came second. The category C boys’ winner was Vihaan Jain; E boys’ winner Krishnav Gupta; E Girls winner Ojaswani; D girls’ winner Rabab Kahlon; C girls’ winner Mahreen Bhatia; B girls’ winner Hunar Brar.