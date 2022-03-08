U’khand Gov interacts with officers at Army War College

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Mar: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) reached Army War College, Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. He interacted with the military officers undergoing training there. The Governor said that the professional, committed, capable and passionate military officers undergoing training at the Army War College would provide effective leadership to the force in the future. He said that military officers have natural leadership abilities. They can take advantage of their experience and training even after retirement for the larger interest of people and welfare of society.

The Commandant, Army War College, Lt Gen VS Srinivasan also called on Governor Singh on the occasion.

It is worth noting that, every year, twelve hundred officers of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces are trained in the prestigious Army War College. Apart from this, 100 military officers of foreign armies also get training here every year. Higher command courses, senior and junior command courses and defence management courses are conducted for military officers.