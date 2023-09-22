U’khand Govt likely to extend term of Committee on UCC

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had made implementation of the Uniform Civil Code an election issue during the last assembly elections. Soon after coming to power again, Dhami constituted a committee of experts to draft the promised Uniform Civil Code. However, it now appears that the government has developed cold feet on early implementation of the Code in the state.

The Committee of Experts constituted by Dhami Government headed by Justice (Retd) Ranjana Desai and comprising, amongst others, Prof Surekha Dangwal, retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh and social activist Manu Gaur, is likely to get another extension of four months. The term of the Committee has been extended twice earlier. The initial time period given to the Committee was six months. The tenure of the Committee is set to end on 27 September.

Earlier, it had been said that the Committee has prepared a draft and will soon submit it to the government, but this did not happen. Now, the government sources claim that the Committee has sought an extension of another four months in order to finalise the draft.

The committee has prepared a draft after taking suggestions from lakhs of people. Its proof has been done but it has not yet been submitted to the government. Now, suddenly, the claim has been made that the committee needs some more time to give a final shape to the draft.

If the tenure is extended, which is very likely as per those in the know, it will be for the third time. The Committee was constituted on 27 May, last year, soon after the assembly elections, with a deadline of 6 months to prepare the draft.

Sources claim that in the draft Uniform Civil Code, a ban on live-in relations has been recommended if without the consent of parents, while a ban on Halala ritual among the Muslims has also been recommended. In case of inheritance, an equal law for every citizen irrespective of religion, sect or caste is suggested.

Sources claim that the government seems to have developed cold feet on early implementation because of some objections raised by the tribal communities in the state, as they wish to continue with their traditions. The Union Government also does not seem to be in a hurry on implementation of UCC because of the opposition from the tribals of North Eastern States. Sources, meanwhile, claimed that the implementation of UCC is likely to be deferred till the coming Lok Sabha Elections are over.