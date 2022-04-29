U’khand Handloom, Handicrafts attract Virasat visitors

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Apr: This year, at Virasat, the Uttarakhand Handloom and Handicrafts Development Council set up stalls at which many products were displayed and sold. The products liked the most by the people of Dehradun include handmade copper products of Bageshwar, Moonj grass products of Khatima, and mostly woolen items. To buy Himadri products, the people reached its stall in large numbers and shopped in great abundance.

People bought carpets made of Kandali grass and Bhimal found in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh. Moreover, Bamboo and Ringal products made by the artisans from Rudraprayag and Almora are also available at Virasat. The prices of Handloom and Handicraft products at Virasat start from a hundred rupees and go up to ten thousand rupees.