U’khand has endless possibilities in AYUSH Sector: Rekha Arya

Dr Farooq stresses on quality of AYUSH medicines during Investors’ Summit

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Dec: A sectoral session was organised on the AYUSH sector at the Global Investors’ Summit at the FRI Campus here today. This session was well attended and generated keen interest. Cabinet Minister, Rekha Arya was the Chief Guest. Dignitaries present included President of The Himalaya Wellness Company, Dr S Farooq, Vice-Chairman of Multani Pharmaceuticals, Arjun Multani, Director of Maharishi Ayurveda, Lakshman Shrivastav, Managing Director of Cholayil Pvt Ltd, Dr Pradeep Cholayil, Senior Homeopathic Specialist and Researcher from Mumbai, Dr Jaswant Patil, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, Prof Meenu Singh, Vice Chancellor of Jodhpur Ayurveda University Prof PK Prajapati, Vice President of Patanjali Research Foundation, Anurag Varshney, Sadhvi Ganga Nandini from Parmarth Niketan and many others.

The event witnessed participation from over 200 AYUSH investors, educators from various institutions across the country, leading AYUSH universities Vice-chancellors, representatives of renowned brands of AYUSH and Wellness sectors. Apart from that Dr Anil Khurana, Chairman, National Homoeopathy Council, Satyajeet Paul, Deputy Director General from the Ministry of AYUSH , and Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary of AYUSH and AYUSH Education, Uttarakhand, were also present.

Secretary of AYUSH , Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey shed light on the current Ayush infrastructure and available human resources in the state. He emphasised the enthusiasm displayed by investors for investing in Ayush , wellness, education, and Ayush manufacturing sectors, He informed that MoUs of more than Rs 5,800 crores had been signed during the Summit in AYUSH Sector .

Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya informed about surpassing the target of MoUs set by Uttarakhand Government after Prime Minister’s Visit. She praised AYUSH department for grounding projects worth more than Rs 350 crores. She highlighted the ancient heritage of Ayush in Uttarakhand. She informed the investors about endless possibilities in AYUSH & Wellness Sector . She stated that Uttarakhand is full of natural resources with abundance of young, skilled manpower, lowest crime rate and most business friendly investment policies.

Dr S Farooq, President of Himalaya Wellness, described Himalaya’s pre-independence journey in Uttarakhand. He emphasised on the importance of use of latest technology in the manufacturing of Ayush medicines and urged pharmaceutical companies to focus on the quality of AYUSH products.

Dr Anil Khurana, Chairman, NCH explained about various initiatives taken by Ministry to catalyse MSMEs & startups with an objective to boost innovation & growth in AYUSH sector . He informed that AYUSH ministry is launching various digitisation tools for Ease of doing business like E-Aushadhi and E-Charak. Ayurveda and Yoga are the pillars of Wellness Tourism in India and Ministry is supporting it by introduction of AYUSH Visa and Heal in India initiatives.

Satyajeet Paul from the Ministry of Ayush , Government of India, discussed the policies related to the promotion of Ayush medical practices. He informed the audience about the establishment of AYUSH Export Promotion Council i.e AYUSHEXIL, formulated by Ministry of AYUSH , aimed at boosting Ayush exports, with potential collaboration in Uttarakhand.

Arjun Multani, Vice-Chairman of Multani Pharmaceuticals, discussed the growing prospects of AYUSH in the global market. The Director of Maharishi Ayurveda, Lakshman Shrivastav, highlighted the immense possibilities of investment in the wellness sector , considering the health favouring Himalayan environment of Uttarakhand. He also mentioned about their upcoming 5-star wellness resort in Uttarkashi.

Dr Pradeep Cholayil, Managing Director of Cholayil Pvt Ltd, addressed the challenges and opportunities in Ayush medicine manufacturing. He mentioned the global potential of Ayush cosmetics and predicted significant growth in the demand for Ayush cosmetics soon.

Dr Jaswant Patil, a senior allopathic turned homeopathic specialist. from Mumbai, presented a brief overview of the holistic health benefits of homeopathic treatment and their cost-effectiveness. He shared his experiences with Homoeopathic medicines in Cancer, Eczema, Muscular Dystrophy, Tuberculosis etc.

Prof Meenu Singh, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, shared her vision for the integration of Ayush and modern medical practices for the overall health and well-being of Uttarakhand. She emphasised on the importance of documentation of clinical data. She discussed about the clinical effect of Yagya Therapy, Ganges water along from AYUSH pathy. She assured that AIIMS, Rishikesh is ready to support clinical trials of AYUSH .

Prof Prajapati, VC, Jodhpur University stressed over the importance of innovation and use of technology in the field of AYUSH education. He informed that many commendable provisions have been made in the new AYUSH policy of the Uttarakhand government to promote the quality and skilling. He shared his experience about the efficacy of herbs grown in Himalayas.