U’khand has favourable environment for investment in many sectors: Dhami

CM holds road show in Delhi for upcoming Global Investors’ Summit

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 4 Oct: A road show was organised here, today, in preparation for the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit in Uttarakhand in December. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the road show. The CM stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of providing employment to 10 lakh people in the country within a year. The Uttarakhand Government is also making continuous efforts to contribute to fructification of this vision. The G20 conference under the leadership of the Prime Minister, last month, helped in introducing global leaders to the country’s rich history, culture and dynamic economy. Uttarakhand also got the opportunity to organise three meetings of G20. The Chief Minister added that, during his visit to England, he spoke to the Tourism Minister of UK who reminded him of the success of this conference. The successful organisation of G20 also inspired the state government to organise the Global Investors’ Summit.

The Chief Minister said that, like Vibrant Gujarat, Uttarakhand has also made such a beginning. The acceptance of an industrial package for Uttarakhand by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee helped in creating an industrial environment in the state. Although there was some disruption in it in the few years before 2014, but, after 2014, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is rapid development in all sectors in the state and work is being done on various schemes worth Rs 1.50 lakh crores with the help of the Centre.

Dhami claimed that, today, Uttarakhand is becoming a world class favourite tourist destination. Till now, 44 lakh people have come for the Char Dham Yatra in the state, this year, while 4.15 crores Shiva devotees came for Kanwad Yatra as compared to 3.75 crores last year. During the tourist season, the hotels, home stays, etc., in the state were booked to capacity, which is definitely a good sign for the state.

He added that the effort is to provide better facilities to the tourists and devotees. For this, attention is being given towards constantly improving road, rail, air connectivity, etc.

Industrial investment is very important not only for employment but also for developing the infrastructure. To fulfil these objectives, it has been decided to organise the Investors Summit. Dhami reiterated that the way investment proposals worth more than Rs 20,000 crores were received from more than 400 industry representatives during the road shows in London and Birmingham, it indicates that entrepreneurs not only from the country but also from abroad are seriously interested in investing in Uttarakhand.

The CM affirmed that, along with being a world class tourist destination, Uttarakhand is also a favourite destination of the industrial world for investment in many sectors like food processing, auto component manufacturing, education and health. The “single window system” for approvals of licences, etc., has been improved in the state. For this event, focus sectors have been identified, which include the traditional sectors like tourism, AYUSH, wellness, food processing, automobiles, pharma as well as alternative energy and information technology. To meet the needs of these focus sectors, land and infrastructure have been identified, under which a special land bank of more than 6 thousand acres has been established. Investable project proposals in these sectors are also being prepared simultaneously, to ensure that investors have a specific reference to assess various investment opportunities in the state.

Dhami reiterated that more than 27 policies have been either formulated or renewed by the government in the last 4 months to create an investor friendly environment within a strong policy framework. Some of the policies are Tourism Policy-2023, Startup Policy-2023, Logistics Policy-2023 etc.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also heard the views of a large number of entrepreneurs present during their mutual interaction and also promised to implement the suggestions given by them.

Secretary to Chief Minister, R Meenakshi Sundaram in his address described Uttarakhand as an economically capable and stable state and invited entrepreneurs from across the country to invest. He said that the environment of Uttarakhand is completely favourable for industries. During the road show, Director General, Industries, Rohit Meena, through his detailed presentation, highlighted the efforts being made to facilitate investors in Uttarakhand with respect to the industrial, economic, development and tourism possibilities of the state.

Puneet Kaura, Chairman, CII Delhi, and MD & CEO Samtel Avionics Limited, Kanishk Jain, Vice President, CII Uttarakhand, and Executive Director, ACMS Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, Prashant Jain, CEO, JSW Energy, assured the Chief Minister full support for the success of the Summit. On this occasion, Secretaries Sachin Kurve, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari were also present.