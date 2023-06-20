U’khand has huge potential to grow its exports: Anupriya Patel

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Jun: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry today said that the Centre is preparing District Export Plans for all the districts of Uttarakhand. She was interacting with TV News Anchor Nidhi Kulpati at Amar Ujala Samvad Uttarakhand Programme at hotel Seyfert Sarovar Premiere near ISBT here. She said that Uttarakhand’s share in India’s export currently is only 0.39 percent which is quite low, but there is huge potential for Uttarakhand to have much greater share. Uttarakhand has great potential in agriculture, medicinal plants, flowers, woolens, spices and handicrafts as far as export is concerned. She however also added that among the Himalayan states, Uttarakhand still ranked at the top though at national level it ranked at 17th spot.

She added that the Centre was sincerely making all out efforts to increase its exports in every sector and for this it was also preparing district export plan for all the districts of the country including all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand. She said that while there were some exports from some districts in Uttarakhand, soon there will be district export plan for every district of Uttarakhand including for the districts which have no or negligible exports so far.

She said that industry is being promoted in Uttarakhand and apart from the Centre, the state government also is giving incentive on setting up industrial and export units in the state.

On the occasion, Anupriya also sang a patriotic song from an old Bollywood film to conclude her session.