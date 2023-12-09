U’khand has immense scope for investment in health sector: Ghanshala

Apollo Group to set up 400 bed hospital in Doon: Akhileshwaran

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 8 Dec: Chairman of Graphic Era Hospital, Dr Kamal Ghanshala today stressed that Uttarakhand is an excellent example of good governance where the bureaucrats and the government are willing to facilitate the potential investors in all ways possible. Ghanshala was speaking on the topic, Challenges and Opportunities regarding investing in Medical Education, at one of the sectoral sessions in the Global Investors’ Summit underway at the FRI campus, here, today. He said that, with the government ready to cooperate and facilitate the investors in every possible way, there are more opportunities and few challenges. He said that the Graphic Era Group led by him was one of the first to invest hugely in the hills when 11 years ago he had set up Graphic Era Hill University in Bhimtal and now a large number of those who had passed out from there are working in major corporate companies on good salaries.

He said that, in the medical sector, there are three types of investors. One is the government, which has social service commitments and therefore is forced to operate even at a loss to serve the people. The second type of investors are in the corporate sector. Their objective is to provide excellent health care but naturally have a profit motive. Ghanshala claimed that he was the third type of investor. The Graphic Era and the Graphic Era Hill University are doing excellently and have a total strength of over 37,000 students. His motive behind setting up of a modern hospital and a medical college is not driven by profit motive but he targets break even, where the hospital does not run at a loss but offers excellent and state of the art medical care at reasonable cost.

Lauding the union and the state governments for launching Ayushman Bharat and Atal Ayushman Health Insurance, he said that that 60 to 70 percent of the patients coming to Graphic Era Hospital are beneficiaries of one of these two schemes. At one time, it was not imaginable that the poor and common people could avail of modern treatment at government cost. He also praised the state government for making timely payments to the hospitals against treatment under the Ayushman scheme. Ghanshala revealed that his idea is to set up hospitals with the latest technology from the beginning, itself, so that the patients need not be referred to other hospitals.

Chief Finance Officer of Apollo Hospitals, Krishnan Akhileshwaran also addressed the session. He spoke on development of tertiary health care in Tier 2 and 3 cities. He reminded that Apollo Hospitals were the first in the country to import MRI machines which are now common in almost all the cities. He said that Apollo Hospitals will be setting up a 400 bed modern hospital in Dehradun soon. He also said that Apollo is the first corporate hospital to introduce integrated treatment by integrating modern medicine with Ayurveda in the interest of the patients as it has been observed that Ayurveda offers lot of benefits in nephrology, diabetes, hepatology and metabolism diseases. However, he said that this process would take time as approvals of Medical Council of India is also required. Dr Prashant Nag, Vice President of Tata 1mg spoke on health care opportunities in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Alok Saxena, Executive Director, Healthcare Rodic Consultants, also addressed the session.

Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya also spoke while Secretary, Health, Dr R Rajesh Kumar introduced the context of the session to those present, while Dr Amit Shukla delivered the welcome address. IAS officer Swati S Bhadauria summed up the session.