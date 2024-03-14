U’khand has many appropriate locations for film, pre-wedding shoots: Dhami

CM holds meeting with leading wedding planners

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today held a virtual meeting with leading wedding planners of North India on Destination Wedding at his Camp Office, here, today. More than 75 leading wedding planners from North India participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami asserted that Uttarakhand has a lot of appropriate locations for shooting of films, serials, web series, etc., and also for pre-wedding shoots. While extending a hearty welcome to the leading wedding planners of the country who were virtually connected at the meeting, the Chief Minister noted that the participants had made many good suggestions regarding the wedding destinations and these would be implemented soon.

Dhami said that there are many places full of religious and natural beauty in Uttarakhand, which are being given priority for shooting of films as well as for pre-wedding shoots. He said that, apart from Chardham, the natural beauty of Uttarakhand has always attracted people from across the country and the world and now the state will also create a special identity as a wedding destination. The government is working on making a comprehensive policy to develop Uttarakhand in this regard and its results will be revealed soon. He also said that, as per the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand will soon become a leading wedding destination of international level.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi, the CM reminded that during the inaugural session of Uttarakhand Global Investors’ Summit, PM Modi had called upon the countrymen to come to Uttarakhand for weddings instead of going abroad. Dhami added that there are hundreds of destinations for weddings in Uttarakhand and, wherever one looks, the entire Devbhoomi can become suitable destination. Referring to the youth, he said that everyone wants to make their wedding memorable and it is the government’s endeavour to do so.

The Chief Minister said that there is Triyuginarayan, where the marriage of Shiva and Parvati was solemnised. There is Jageshwar Dham and temples like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, and besides them there is also a large forest area like Ramnagar.

Wedding Planners Saurabh and Sita shared their experiences and said that today’s youth want a natural view for their wedding, for which Uttarakhand is very appropriate destination and that the weather here is also quite good. They also shared that, till now, they had arranged more than 60 marriages. Similarly, wedding planners Shailja and Ayush stated that they had organised weddings in Rishikesh, Triyuginarayan, Chakrata, etc., in Uttarakhand. They said that considering the environment, weather, diversity of nature, etc., people have tremendous attraction towards Uttarakhand. Renu, a wedding planner from CJY Gurgaon said that she has conducted more than 200 marriages, so far. Similarly, other wedding planners also shared their suggestions at the meeting.

Planning Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said that, apart from Chardham, there are many places in Uttarakhand. He said that shooting of films is also done in many places of Uttarakhand, for which the state has also received the Film Friendly Award and all facilities are available for weddings in Uttarakhand. The programme was compered by Girija Shankar Joshi.