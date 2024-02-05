U’khand HC Chief Justice Ritu Bahri takes oath of office

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Feb: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court, Justice Ritu Bahri at Raj Bhavan, here, on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi read out the warrant by the President of India regarding the appointment of Justice Bahri as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, MP Naresh Bansal, DGP Abhinav Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, as well as Nainital High Court officials, Registrar General Ashish Naithani, Secretary to Governor Ravinath Raman, Legal Advisor Amit Kumar Sirohi along with senior justices, senior officers and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion.