U’khand honoured for commendable work in the Swadesh Darshan scheme

Satpal Maharaj receives award on behalf of Uttarakhand
By Our Staff Reporter
New Delhi, 28 Mar: Log huts built under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme in Tehri district of Uttarakhand state have been awarded as runners-up in the category of Best Log Huts at Chintan Shivir organised at Ashok Hotel, here today. The state was honoured by Union Ministry of Tourism, for the best practices and good works adopted under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.
Representatives of different states are participating in this two-day Chintan Shivir. Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj from Uttarakhand led Uttarakhand’s participation in the Chintan Shivir. During the camp, he was also honoured by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Tourism.
On this occasion, Maharaj observed, “The honour bestowed upon Uttarakhand is a reflection of the good work we have done. Recently, the state has been recognised as a pioneer in the field of adventure, responsible and sustainable tourism. These recognitions will motivate us to improve significantly. The Swadesh Darshan Yojana 2.0 is developing the tourism infrastructure at Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh, Om Parvat, Munsyari, and Chuka in Champawat. While places like Katarmal, Jageshwar, Baijnath Devidhura, etc. are being developed as heritage circuits”.
Maharaj added that to make the state the best log hut destination, 20 log huts have been built at Sirai in Tehri under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, at a cost of Rs 11,30 crore. Log huts would prove to be a milestone for tourism in the modern era”.