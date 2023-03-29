U’khand honoured for commendable work in the Swadesh Darshan scheme

Satpal Maharaj receives award on behalf of Uttarakhand

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 28 Mar: Log huts built under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme in Tehri district of Uttarakhand state have been awarded as runners-up in the category of Best Log Huts at Chintan Shivir organised at Ashok Hotel, here today. The state was honoured by Union Ministry of Tourism, for the best practices and good works adopted under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Representatives of different states are participating in this two-day Chintan Shivir. Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj from Uttarakhand led Uttarakhand’s participation in the Chintan Shivir. During the camp, he was also honoured by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Tourism.