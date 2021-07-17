U’khand IPTA mourns death of Surekha Sikri

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jul: The State Committee of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) has expressed grief at the demise of veteran stage, film and TV actress Surekha Sikri, today, in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest at the age of 75.

A graduate of the National School of Drama, she acted in various plays of NSD and then in various films and TV serials. She earned popularity with her role as the stern matriarch in the TV serial “Balika Vadhu” and received a national award for her role in “Badhai Ho”. She not only received the Sangeet Natak Academy Award, but was also winner of the National Film Award thrice for best supporting actress roles in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhai Ho (2018).

She will be remembered for her versatile acting in theatre, films and TV serials. While paying rich tribute to her, Uttarakhand IPTA President VK Dobhal and members Satish, Hariom Pali, etc., of the State Committee shared in the grief of family, friends and her countless admirers.