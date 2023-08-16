U’khand is fastest growing state in India: Dhami

CM greets people on Independence Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today extended best wishes to the people of the state on the eve of Independence Day. Extending hearty greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of India through his message broadcast on Akashwani and Doordarshan, the CM paid tribute to all the freedom fighters, immortal martyrs, brave heroes, state agitationists and martyred soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for nation building. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also congratulated the people of Uttarakhand who have contributed significantly in the progress and development of the country and the state.

Dhami said that Uttarakhand has played an important role in this golden journey of India. In Uttarakhand, which is the land of military tradition, brave and heroic women from almost every family have been contributing in the defence of the country for generations. The Shaurya Sthal has been constructed in Dehradun by the state government in honour of the martyred soldiers. A grand military shrine is being constructed as the Fifth Dham in the state. The state government has decided to include a member, each, of the families of martyred soldiers in government service. Along with the increase in the pension of the brave soldiers of the Second World War from Uttarakhand, there has also been an increase in the grants to the soldiers awarded with gallantry medals. The pension of freedom fighters and their widows has been increased from Rs 21,000 to Rs 25,000.

The Chief Minister added that respect for women has been the tradition in Uttarakhand. They played an important role in the statehood movement and, thereafter, in the development and progress of the state. Even today, the women are the backbone of rural life, economy, social and cultural fabric. To empower women financially, under the Lakhpati Didi scheme, loans up to Rs 5 lakh are being given to women self-help groups without interest. By 2025, a target has been set to make 1.25 lakh women Lakhpati Didis. The honorarium of Anganwadi sisters has been increased. Under the Antyodaya free gas refill scheme, 3 gas cylinder refills are being given free of cost in a year.

Dhami claimed that several historic decisions have been taken by the state government in the larger interest of the youth. The future of lakhs of youth of the state has been secured by implementing the country’s most stringent anti-cheating law. For the first time in the state, strict action has been taken on such a large scale against the culprits involved in recruitment scams by the state government. The initiative taken to root out the copying mafia has become an example for other states to emulate. The recruitment process has been started with transparency as per the calendar issued by the State Public Service Commission. The initiative is being taken to end the system of interviews in Group ‘C’ examinations. For the convenience of self-employed applicants, all the formalities are being completed at one place by setting up camps. A Foreign Employment Cell has been constituted in the state to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state outside the country. The Chief Minister’s Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme has been approved by the state cabinet. The state government is going to set up a venture fund of Rs 200 crore to promote start-ups. With this, young entrepreneurs will be able to get funds at the government level. Along with this, financial assistance of Rs 50 thousand is being provided by the state government to the candidates who pass the written examinations of the Union Public Service Commission, NDA, CDS and its equivalent, to prepare for the interview.

The Chief Minister said that, keeping in view the bright future of the youth, the state government has decided to give scholarship ranging from Rs 600 to Rs1200 per month to the meritorious students of classes VI to XII of government and non-government schools of Uttarakhand under the Mukhyamantri Medhavi Chhatra Protsahan Scholarship Scheme.

He said that solar energy will play a very important role in making Uttarakhand an energy state. In order to encourage solar power production in the state, the government is giving concessions and facilities on a large scale to those setting up solar energy projects. The new solar energy policy has been implemented. The CM asserted that there is immense potential in organic agriculture and horticulture in Uttarakhand. The government has doubled the budget of Mission Apple, so that farmers’ income can be increased through horticulture with less expenditure. Now 80 percent subsidy is being given to the farmers for setting up apple orchards. Along with this, Rs 304 crore polyhouse scheme has been started for the farmers of the state. Under the scheme, a target has been set to build about 18,000 polyhouses across the state, through which more than one lakh farmers of the state will get employment. Also, 70 percent subsidy will be given by the government to the farmers for making polyhouses.

The Chief Minister said that 1064 Web App has been launched for the public to lodge complaints for effective control of corruption in the state. Apni Sarkar Portal, e-Cabinet, e-Office, CM Dash Board Utkarsh, CM Helpline 1905, by adopting transparent system of Right to Service and Transfer Act, have been launched aimed at rooting out corruption in the state. People’s representatives and officials are listening to public problems by setting up chaupals and their quick redressal is being done. Special attention is being paid to simplification of procedures, solution and sense of satisfaction so that common people get benefit of various public welfare schemes run by the state government.

He said that soon Uttarakhand would become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. UCC is an important step taken in the direction of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas.

Dhami said that, by 2025, it is the resolve of his government to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand one of the leading states of the country in every field. The government is working to make a prosperous and self-reliant Uttarakhand. Today Uttarakhand has become one of the fastest growing states in India due to huge increase in capital investment generated by favourable industrial policy, skilled human resource and generous tax benefits. The Global Investors’ Summit is going to be held in the state in the coming November-December.

The Chief Minister added that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work on schemes worth Rs 1.50 lakh crores is being carried out in Uttarakhand. With the efforts of the state government, Uttarakhand is fast emerging as a tourism hub, adventure tourism hub and film shooting destination. With the completion of the Delhi Dehradun elevated road and the Vande Bharat Express, Dehradun will soon become a part of Delhi NCR, due to which new opportunities for investment, development of industries, employment will be available here. Tehri Lake is becoming a major tourist destination with the Rs 1930 crore Tehri Lake Development Project.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working with the motto of inclusive development for balanced and equal development of all areas of the state. On the lines of Kedarnath and Badrinath, work is being done on the action plan of the Mansakhand Mandir Mala Mission to increase the grandeur of the ancient temples in Kumaon region too.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has a dream to develop Uttarakhand as the spiritual and cultural capital of the world. He appealed to all the citizens of Uttarakhand to discharge their duties and responsibilities with full devotion and also be helpful in making an advanced, superior and progressive Uttarakhand.