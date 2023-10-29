U’khand is land of patriots: Dhami

CM participates in Amrit Kalash Yatra under Meri Mati Mera Desh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the state level ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ under the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ programme at Himalayan Culture Centre, Nimbuwala, Garhi Cantt here today. Under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, the nectar urns brought from all over the country will be given a grand welcome through cultural programmes in Delhi. A massive programme will be organised on the path of duty with the aim of laying an inspiring foundation for the future by consolidating the unbroken legacy of bravery of the immortal martyrs.

On this occasion, Dhami said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country and the state have got the opportunity to venerate those heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s soil under the “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” campaign. Everyone has played their part in this great campaign. The result of which is that 192 volunteers from 95 development blocks and 101 municipal bodies of remote areas of Uttarakhand and 166 volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra will represent Uttarakhand in the “Amrit Kalash Yatra”.

This Kalash Yatra is being run across the country under the "Meri Mati Mera" Desh campaign with the aim of keeping the memories of the sacrifices by the immortal martyrs permanent in our minds. Under this Yatra, the soil of the sacred place of immortal martyrs is being taken in Amrit Kalash to the National Martyrs Memorial in Delhi. Under the Amrit Kalash Yatra, 'Amrit Vatika' will be created near the National War Memorial by mixing soil and plants coming from 7500 urns from across the country.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this Amrit Vatika will prove helpful in fulfilling the resolve given by him of ‘One India, Best India’. He said that a nation becomes great only when its citizens have full confidence and pride in their country, their culture, their traditions and their capabilities. Uttarakhand is the land of heroes, the land of sacrifices, and our soldiers have proved this in all the wars fought so far. He said that patriotism is the highest form of devotion among all types of devotions.

The Chief Minister said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Army is not only becoming more capable and powerful but its fame and glory is spreading across the globe. While on one hand the Modi Government is emphasising on modernisation of the army, on the other hand it is also taking care of the comforts and facilities being provided to the soldiers and their families. The state government is also fully committed to increasing the facilities provided to the soldiers and their families under the guidance of the Prime Minister. The state government has also taken the decision to increase the grant amount given to the soldiers or their dependents and to give appointment to the dependents of martyred soldiers on preferential basis in the jobs under the state government.

Culture and Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that this year of the golden age of independence has emerged as a superpower on the world stage, realising the country’s sovereignty, unity, integrity and vision of a strong India. Maharaj added that on one hand, the country is moving towards a rapidly growing economy due to the capable and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, today the entire country has come together to promote the image of united India by connecting every home and individual with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign. The effort to bring the rich cultural heritage to the world stage has also been very successful. The Amrit Mahotsav of Independence was celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country. Under this campaign, ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ has taken the form of a public campaign to salute the crores of heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country and to pay true tribute to them with dedicated spirit, which leads to unwavering faith among the countrymen for the country. Uttarakhand has been a major centre of spirituality, contemplation and meditation since time immemorial and this land is also known as Veer Bhoomi.

On this occasion, Tehri MP Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, MLA Khajan Das, MLA Suresh Singh Chauhan, Vice President, Uttarakhand Sanskrit Literature and Arts Council Madhu Bhatt, Chairman Agricultural Production and Marketing Board (Mandi) Dr Anil Dabbu, former MLA Rajesh Shukla, Secretary HC Semwal, Director Culture Beena Bhatt, ITBP and SSB officials were present.