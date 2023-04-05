U’khand Minister Joshi seeks more Eco-Task battalions from Union Defence Minister

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 4 Apr: Uttarakhand Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday and apprised him in detail about the progress on the Sainik Dham under construction in the state.

During the meeting held at the residence of the Defence Minister, Joshi informed him that the Sainik Dham is being constructed as the Fifth Dham and is being prepared according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from motivating the tourists coming to this military state and the youth, this memorial will inspire the future generation of the whole country and motivate them to join the military services.

The minister requested that a retired MIG-23 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, the model of an Indian Navy ship and an artillery gun be provided to the Department of Sainik Welfare to beautify the Sainik Dham.

In addition, Singh was also requested by Joshi to set up 4 more battalions of the Eco Task Force in Uttarakhand. He disclosed that more than four lakh walnut saplings have been planted in the border districts of Uttarakhand, which initiative would continue. The new Eco-Task Force battalions, on the one hand, would help improve the condition of the local people and provide them livelihood and stop migration, while on the other hand ex-servicemen in Garhwal and Kumaon would get employment. Strict security arrangements would be established for the villagers in the border areas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured action on all these points.