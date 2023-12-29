U’khand Open University providing opportunities for underprivileged: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 27 Dec: On the occasion of the Eighth Convocation of Uttarakhand Open University, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) congratulated the degree holders and wished them a bright future. Twenty-one students were awarded the University Gold Medal, two students were awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal, 3 Sponsored Gold Medals, while 5 students got PhDs. Along with these, 15,417 students from various streams were awarded graduate and post-graduate degrees.

Congratulating the students, the Governor said that the degrees awarded today are a symbol of the students’ hard work and dedication and commitment towards education.

The Governor said that a student should always continue learning in life. One should remain curious and keep exploring and researching continuously for solutions.

The Governor said that the Open University has provided opportunities to many people who could not pursue formal education, who wanted to enhance their academic abilities, and who wanted to study for self-enrichment and advancement of knowledge. The Open University brought higher education to the masses and various age groups, including teenagers and working adults. Distance education has played a commendable role in increasing access to higher education for students from remote areas, rural areas and economically weaker backgrounds. Students have achieved higher education while continuing working, supporting their families and other responsibilities.

Praising the university, the Governor said that the university is also running many programmes for the disabled. The university is also preparing teachers to teach disabled students. The University has also created many of its courses according to the needs of the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed happiness over the university empowering the students technically and intellectually in specific fields on the basis of their talent and potential.

Dhami announced financial assistance for the infrastructure development of the Dehradun campus of Uttarakhand Open University, financial assistance for the IT Academy to be established in the university, and establishment of an ‘Eklavya Chair’ in the university.

He also laid the foundation stone of Type 3 and Type 4 residential buildings at the Haldwani campus at a cost of Rs 681.20 lakh, and inaugurated tube well and overhead tank built at a cost of Rs 389.28 lakh.

Dhami added that the last year was full of many achievements for the university. In its very first attempt, the University received ‘B Plus-Plus Grade’ in the assessment by NAAC, while the University was also awarded the President’s Award for its special work in the field of disabilities.

The biggest science conference of Uttarakhand state is being organised in the university on 8-9 February, 2024, on the spiritual and scientific perspective of the Indian knowledge tradition.

He stated that the University has also established a “Distance Education Cell” for wide dissemination of education in remote hilly areas.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the tradition of holding convocation ceremonies every year in all the universities of the state has started. Commenting on the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor and others in the convocation ceremony wearing the Pahari cap, he said it is the identity of Vocal for Local, which would further realise the dream of Local for Global.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor OPS Negi, MLAs, Lalkuan, Dr Mohan Singh Bisht, Nainital, Sarita Arya, Bhimtal, Ram Singh Kaida, Kaladhungi, Banshidhar Bhagat, BJP District President Pratap Bisht, Mandi Parishad President Dr Anil Dabbu, Dinesh Arya, Deepak Mehra, Commissioner, Kumaon, Deepak Rawat, District Magistrate Vandana Singh, SSP PN Meena, Additional District Magistrate Shiv Charan Dwivedi, SDM Paritosh Verma, Rekha Kohli, Professor Rakesh Ryal, Rajendra Quira, students and officials of the university were also present.