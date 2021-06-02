U’khand Police ends Mission Hausla, 2382 cops were infected in 2nd Covid wave

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jun: Uttarakhand Police, which had started a campaign called “Mission Hausla” to help Corona patients and their families in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, has formally ended this campaign. This has been done in view of a sharp decline in the numbers of fresh cases of Covid in the state.

DIG, Police, Nilesh Anand Bharne disclosed this during an interaction with the media at the State Police Headquarters, here, today. He said that, during the second wave of the Corona pandemic, 2382 police personnel across the state had got infected, while five had lost their lives during the current wave. It may be recalled that during the first wave of Corona, the police department lost eight personnel to the virus, while 1982 were infected.

Bharne reminded that, if the police personnel infected with Corona in both the first and the second wave, were considered, it meant that, so far, 16.78 percent of the Police officials had been infected during the pandemic. He said that the Police Department had now formally ended the Mission Hausla campaign, which had been launched to help Corona patients and their families. Under this mission, the Police had done commendable work and helped the Corona affected families with the supply of groceries, medicines and even oxygen, besides helping many serious patients in getting admitted to various hospitals in the state. This was a state wide campaign and it was particularly helpful in the hills. Bharne said that although the campaign had been formally ended, the Police personnel would continue to help people in case any calls were received seeking help.

It may be recalled that Mission Hausla was launched on 1 May across the state on the directions of Director General of Police Ashok Kumar.

Bharne added that, during the past one month, 31,815 phone calls were received for help on various helpline numbers of the police. In response to the calls for help, oxygen cylinders were provided to 2,726 patients, a total of 792 persons were admitted to hospitals, plasma/blood was donated by the Police personnel to 217 patients, medicines were provided to 17,609 patients and ambulance service was provided to 600 persons. Apart from this, 94,484 people were given ration, milk and food packets, 792 infected people were cremated and 5,252 senior citizens were contacted and assisted.

Bharne said the police force in all the districts worked to serve humanity in a most humanitarian, noble and selfless manner in the odd circumstances of the Corona pandemic. The families of 751 policemen were also infected during this period, of which 64 died of the deadly disease. Despite this, the warriors remained committed to their duties, which was commendable.