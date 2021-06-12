U’khand Police pays tribute to Covid Martyrs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jun: Two minutes silence was observed at the State Police Headquarters here, today, in memory of police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the fight against Covid-19 first and second waves. Condolences were also expressed to their family members.

DGP Ashok Kumar said on the occasion that the ‘Mission Hausla’ conducted by the state’s police personnel to help the needy had become an example for other police forces in the country. More personnel were infected in the second Covid wave but, owing to being vaccinated, the impact was less. Eight police personnel died of Covid-19 in the first wave and five in the second. Their sacrifice would always be remembered.

He also urged members of the force to ensure their families and close ones were quickly vaccinated to prepare for the possible third wave.

Among those present on the occasion were ADGP PP Prasad, ADGP Abhinav Kumar, IG Amit Sinha, IG V Murugeshan, IG Sanjay Gunjyal, IG AP Anshuman, IG Puran Singh Rawat, IG Pushpak Jyoti and other officials.