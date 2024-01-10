U’khand Rajya Yuva Mahotsav concludes on high note

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Jan: The five-day-long Uttarakhand Rajya Yuva Mahotsav 2023-24, organised by the Department of Youth Welfare & PRD, concluded with great pomp and fervour, here, today. The Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports, Rekha Arya, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

In her address, she said, “I thank each and every one who has been a part of the successful conduct of the Uttarakhand Rajya Yuva Mahotsav 2023-24. It was a long five-day programme and it’s commendable on the part of the organisers, along with the people from the Department of Youth Welfare and PRD, who have worked as a team to make this a successful event. By means of this platform, thousands of youngsters from all across the state got an opportunity to portray their talents. Furthermore, the stalls that were put up in the festival fostered a huge sale of the local produce of the state.”

The highlight of the concluding day of the Mahotsav was a spectacular performance by singer Sangeeta Dhoundiyal and the ‘Gulabi Sharara’ song-fame singer, Inder Arya. On the occasion, Inder Arya mesmerised the audience with some of his famous tracks including ‘Mero Lehenga’, ‘Hey Madhu’, and ‘Gulabi Sharara’ among many more.

On the final day of the Mahotsav, the participants portrayed their mettle in classical dance, classical music, and classical singing competitions. During the day, exhibitors actively took part in various activities and competitions including Uttarakhand’s traditional game ‘Murgajhapat’, ‘Musical Chair’, and other games.

Results of numerous competitions held throughout the Mahotsav were also announced. In the classical dance competition, Gayatri from Haridwar won the first prize, Mansi from Almora won the second prize, and Priyal Joshi from Dehradun won the third prize. In the classical singing competition, Laxmi Kumari from Dehradun won the first prize, Piyush Dhami from Pithoragarh won the second prize, and Aditya from Haridwar won the third prize. In the classical music competition, Ashish Verma from Udham Singh Nagar won the first prize, Ankit Joshi from Champawat won the second prize, and Vipul Kandpal from Haridwar won the third prize. In the group dance competition, the Dehradun team won the first prize, while the second and third prizes were won by Pithoragarh and Mahila Mangal Dal, Bageshwar, respectively, whereas in the group singing competition, the Pithoragarh team won the first prize, Bageshwar team won the second prize and Dehradun team won the third prize. In the one-act play competition, Pancham Ved from Dehradun won the first prize, the Dehradun district team won the second prize, and the third prize was bagged by the Haridwar district team. The winners of the competition will participate in the National Youth Festival to be held in Nashik, Maharashtra, between 12 and 16 January.

In the Mega Lucky Draw, Shanvi won the first prize, whereas the second and third prizes were won by Virendra Bhatt and Amrit Pal Singh, respectively.

Addressing the audience, MLA, Rajpur, Khajan Dass said, “On the concluding day of the Uttarakhand Rajya Yuva Mahotsav, I congratulate all the participants and organisers who have worked very hard during the course of the 5-day-long program. The future of our state and the country lies in the hands of our capable youth, and I believe such events provide a platform to facilitate the welfare of the youth.”

Throughout the day, cultural performances by different universities showcased the rich diversity of Uttarakhand’s heritage. A session on ‘Youth as Job Creators’ and a career counselling session provided valuable insights and inspiration to the young participants.

Emphasizing the importance of holding such programmes, Jitendra Kumar Sonkar, Director of the Department of Youth Welfare & PRD, said, “I believe that cultural events like the Uttarakhand Rajya Yuva Mahotsav serve as powerful platforms to celebrate diversity, nurture talent, and inspire our youth towards a brighter, more inclusive future. Through such initiatives, we not only showcase our heritage but also empower the next generation to become leaders and creators in their own right.”

Present on the occasion were Special Principal Secretary Amit Kumar Sinha, Additional Director RC Dimri, Joint Director Ajay Aggarwal, Deputy Directors Shakti Singh and SK Jairaj, and Assistant Directors Neeraj Gupta and Deepti Joshi.