U’khand ready to cooperate with Nepal on development: Dhami

Delegation from Nepal calls on CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: A high-level delegation from Nepal called on the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, at his official residence here today. The members of the delegation discussed various current issues related to India-Nepal with the Chief Minister.

The delegation included Pampa Bhusal, Rameshwar Rai Yadav, Satyaa Pahadi, Suresh Kumar Rai and Chakrapani Khanal ‘Baldev’.

On the occasion, CM Dhami noted that there are many similarities between the people of India and Nepal including lifestyle and religious customs. A large area of Uttarakhand is adjacent to the border of Nepal. The challenges faced by India and Nepal are also similar in nature. He informed the members of the delegation that whatever cooperation is required for the development of Nepal, every possible help would be provided by the state. He disclosed that work is being done in Uttarakhand on the Manaskhand Mandirmala Mission, under which 16 temples are being connected in the first phase. A large area of Nepal also comes under Manskhand. If work is done in Nepal also under the Mansakhand Mandir Mala Mission, then the trend of people coming to Uttarakhand for tourism and pilgrimage would also extend to Nepal and, as a result, the livelihood of the people there would also improve.

Dhami said that work is being done on several schemes regarding improving public facilities in the state. Silage is being made available at a very low price in the hill districts under the Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana to the cattle farmers. One incubator centre each has been set up in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions of the state through which training and other arrangements have been made to improve the livelihood of the people. He suggested that Nepal too could take up a similar work model for its rural areas.

The Chief Minister added that interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakhs are being provided to women self-help groups (SHGs) in the state, through which women have moved rapidly towards self-reliance. Most of the public services are being provided online through Apni Sarkar Portal. He assured the delegation that the state is willing to provide it any kind of cooperation they expect to take forward such schemes in Nepal.

Pampa Bhusal observed that Uttarakhand is progressing fast under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The state has got a young and energetic leadership. She said that she would inform the tourism minister of Nepal about the Manaskhand scheme. The schemes being implemented in Uttarakhand in a better way would also be in the interest of Nepal. Talks would also be held with the Government of Nepal to send delegations from there from time to time to study these schemes.

State President of BJP Mahendra Bhatt, Doon Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, and State General Secretary of BJP Aditya Kothari were also present on this occasion.