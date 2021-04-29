U’khand reports 108 Covid deaths in past 24 hours

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Apr: The second wave of Covid-19 is continuing to surge in Uttarakhand with 6054 cases reported in the past 24 hours. This is the highest ever daily increase in the state, so far. Not only this, even the number of deaths due to Covid infection continues to swell every day. As many as 108 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in the state. Dehradun continues to lead the numbers with 2329 cases in the past 24 hours, with Haridwar too reporting more than a thousand cases at 1178 cases, with Udham Singh Nagar, 849, and Nainital, 645. Nainital, however, continues to conduct far fewer Covid tests at 1996. Naturally, Nainital has shown the highest positivity rate. The positivity rate in Uttarakhand continued to rise and today stood at 4.54 percent. Dehradun conducted around 10,000 tests and Haridwar around 20,000 in the past 24 hours.

Among those who were reported to be Corona positive today included Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnwal, who had met the CM just two days ago.

Meanwhile, in view of the increasing Covid infection in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has approved a proposal allowing the state legislators to spend and approve works up to Rs 1 crores related to Covid management in their respective constituencies from their MLA Local Area Fund. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has asked all the legislators to put in every effort to step up efforts towards containing the spread of the pandemic in their respective constituencies.