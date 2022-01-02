U’khand reports 118 cases of Covid in past 24 hours, 4 Omicron cases

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Jan: The third wave of Corona appears to be knocking strongly in the country and the graph of Corona is steadily increasing now. Today, 118 new cases were reported in the state and these included 85 cases just in Dehradun. Of them 4 cases were reported to be of Omicron variant of the Covid19. At the same time, one Corona patient was also reported to have died in past 24 hours. Now the active cases have increased to 367. Four new Omicron positive patients have been identified on the first day of the new year in Uttarakhand. Director General of Health Dr Tripti Bahuguna said that according to the genome sequencing done by Doon Medical College Lab, after the Covid-19 sample test report of 4 patients was found positive, all 4 patients have been confirmed to have Omicron variant. According to the Director General of Health, among the patients in whom the Omicron variant had been detected, the sample of a 28-year-old youth resident of Dehradun was taken on 21 December for examination. This was found to be Covid-19 positive on the same date and was sent to Doon Medical College Lab for genome sequencing. This person had came to Dehradun from Gurugram on 17 December on his return to India after international travel and despite having no symptoms, a sample was taken for testing of Covid19 while in home isolation.