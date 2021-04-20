U’khand reports 2160 fresh Covid cases, testing takes a tumble

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Apr: For the fifth straight day, the number of fresh Corona cases reported in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours turned out to be more than 2,000. According to the official health bulletin issued this evening, 2160 fresh Corona cases were detected in the past 24 hours in the state.

Meanwhile, as against 12 deaths reported yesterday, the number of Covid related deaths reported today went up to 24.

Though Dehradun reported 649 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the numbers in Haridwar climbed to 469. It is, however, noteworthy that as against around 8 to 9 thousand test samples being collected every day in Dehradun over the past five or six days, the total number of test samples collected and sent for testing in Dehradun only amounted to 6,551. According to sources, the reason behind the smaller number of tests in Dehradun was that no home collection of samples is being done any more by leading laboratories in Dehradun, such as Dr Lal Pathology Labs and SRL. Not only this, testing was not done even at Doon Medical College lab as a pathologist and two laboratory technicians had tested Corona positive two days ago. Most of the samples collected at the other places in Dehradun were sent to AIIMS Rishikesh for testing. This development is particularly a matter of concern since, as against 6,551 samples collected in Dehradun, 649 reports were positive, indicating a positivity of around 10 percent, which is quite high.

While, some days ago, Chief Secretary Om Prakash had issued orders in compliance with those issued by the High Court that 50,000 samples be collected in Haridwar every day, the testing has not gone up beyond 20,000 samples every day.

Nainital district today saw a very sharp jump in the number of cases, with 322 fresh cases in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of about 25 percent. In fact, the total number of tests carried out on Saturday in Uttarakhand was 52,301, while it was only 36,023 tests conducted today. Yesterday, too, there was a sharp decline in the tests at a time when there is urgent need to increase the testing in the state.

As against this, a total number of 676 vaccination sessions were carried out today and 43,947 persons vaccinated in these sessions. In all, 13,44,309 persons have been vaccinated partially so far in Uttarakhand. In all, 2,50,945 persons have been vaccinated fully with both the doses so far in the state.

There are unofficial reports that while there is adequate availability of oxygen and medicines, including Remdesivir, in the state, there is a severe constraint in availability of beds in government as well as private hospitals in Dehradun and other cities.