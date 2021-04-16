U’khand reports 2220 fresh Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Uttarakhand is no exception to the fresh and stronger wave of Corona spread. In fact, the number of cases has been rising rapidly over the past few days and 2220 fresh cases were detected in the state, with Dehradun continuing to lead the wave with 914 cases in the past 24 hours.

Haridwar continues to be not far behind with 613 cases. However, the total number of testing is not increasingly proportionately. For example, only 43,241 RTPCR tests were conducted in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours, even as the High Court had directed 50,000 tests every day just in Haridwar. During the past 24 hours, 9 deaths took place due to Covid in the state. The total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 12,484. Among those tested Corona positive today included Congress leader and Manglaur MLA Qazi Nizamuddin. BYJM spokesperson Neha Joshi, too, tested positive yesterday, even as her father and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi announced that he had recovered from the infection and tested negative.

It may be pertinent to point out here that the average positivity rate of cases with respect to total number of tests conducted is also rising every day. While just three days ago, the average positivity rate was stated to be less than 2 percent, it has now gone up to 3.62 percent.

Considering the prevailing conditions, the number of vaccinations ought to have increased rapidly over the past few days, but the facts indicate otherwise. For example, only 557 vaccination sessions were held today and only 34,552 eligible persons were vaccinated. The total number of persons vaccinated fully in the state has gone up to 2,11,763, while those who have been jabbed once so far amount to 12,50,787. As many as 397 persons are reported to have recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. So far, 27,466 test samples sent to the labs are awaiting reports.