U’khand reports 7749 new Covid cases, 109 deaths

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 May: Uttarakhand today reported 7749 new cases and 109 deaths over the past 24 hours. Active cases stand at 77,082, while the sample positivity rate is 6.38 percent. The total number of deaths thus far is 4123 with a fatality rate of 1.56 percent.

IANS adds: India on Wednesday recorded 4,205 deaths due to Covid, highest till date with 3,48,421 fresh cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On May 8, India recorded 4,187 deaths in 24 hours, while on May 7, India recorded its highest ever fresh cases 4,14,188.

In the past 20 days India’s daily Covid tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for a fortnight.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,33,40,938 with 37,04,099 active cases and 2,54,197 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,55,338 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 1,93,82,642 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,52,35,991 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 24,46,674 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,75,83,991 samples have been tested up to May 11 for Covid-19. Of these 19,83,804 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The country’s active caseload declined for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to 37,04,099. It now comprises 15.87% of the country’s total Covid positive cases. A net decline of 11,122 cases was recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 13 states cumulatively account for 82.51 per cent of India’s total active cases. These states are Karnataka (5,87,472), Maharashtra (5,61,342), Kerala (4,24,309), Uttar Pradesh (2,16,057), Rajasthan (2,05,730), Andhra Pradesh (1,95,102), Tamil Nadu (1,62,181), Gujarat (1,31,673), West Bengal (91,27,673), Chhattisgarh (1,21,836), Madhya Pradesh (1,11,366), Haryana (1,08,997) and Bihar (91,02,100).

The country’s cumulative recoveries stood at 1,93,82,642 on Wednesday. The National Recovery Rate was 83.04 per cent with 3,55,338 recoveries in the last 24 hours. New recoveries outshone new daily cases for the second consecutive day.

Ten states account for 71.58 per cent of the new recoveries.

They are Maharashtra (71,966), Kerala (32,976), Uttar Pradesh (29,358), Karnataka (22,358), Tamil Nadu (19,182), West Bengal (18,994), Haryana (15,728), Gujarat (15,198), Andhra Pradesh (14,502) and Bihar (13,852).