“U’khand should be included in Operation Sadbhavana”

Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi meets CDS Anil Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 7 Aug: Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi paid a courtesy call on Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in New Delhi on Monday.

Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi urged CDS Anil Chauhan to include border areas of Uttarakhand similar to those along China in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in Operation Sadbhavana. The minister said that Uttarakhand is very important from the geographical and strategic point of view and the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand and Joshimath of Chamoli district should be included in Operation Sadbhavna.

The Sainik Welfare Minister sought speedy approval of the proposal to open a canteen in Doiwala and considering the geographical condition of the state. He sought opening of canteens in other places as per the requirement. Apart from this, a discussion was also held regarding the Sainik Dham being constructed in Dehradun, in which the Minister urged the CDS to install the weapons used by the brave warriors of Uttarakhand during the war so that the young generation can be attracted towards the country’s army.

Operation Sadbhavana has been launched especially in the rural areas along the Line of Control. Many welfare initiatives are taken under this, which include infrastructure development, medical care, women and youth empowerment, educational tourism and sports tournaments. The projects are planned as per the needs and wishes of the local population and after successful initiation are handed over to the State Government. ‘Operation Sadbhavana’ is the resolve of the Indian Army to come closer to the population in Jammu and Kashmir and develop mutual trust and confidence.

While giving positive assurance on all these points, CDS Anil Chauhan assured quick action in the matter.