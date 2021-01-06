U’khand tableau approved for Republic Day Parade

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jan: The tableau of Uttarakhand state has been finalised for presentation on the occasion of Republic Day Parade-2021 to be held at Rajpath, New Delhi. Orders were issued on this by the Government of India, today, after a meeting held on 4 January.

Director General, Information, Dr Meherban Singh Bisht said that after six meetings at the Ministry of Defence, the tableau of Uttarakhand state has been approved for the Republic Day Parade.

This year, the theme of the tableau to be displayed by the state is ‘Kedarkhand’.

The front part of the tableau depicts the state animal, ‘Kasturi Deer’, state bird ‘Monal’, and state flower ‘Brahmakamal’. The Kedarnath temple complex and the Riddhalu are in the rear.

The tableau’s theme, design, model and music, etc., were successfully presented by Deputy Director of the Department, KS Chauhan, at the five level meetings organised for the selection of tableaux. The selection of tableau design is a very complex process, with 32 states and union territories having participated earlier this year, out of which only 17 states have been approved.