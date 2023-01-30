U’khand tableau team calls on President Murmu under Chauhan’s leadership

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 28 Jan: Under the leadership of Joint Director of Uttarakhand Information and Public Relations Department and tableau team leader, KS Chauhan, the artists of Uttarakhand’s tableau based on “Manas Khand” selected for performance on the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day parade on 26 January, called on President, Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi today. During this meeting, a cultural presentation was put up before the President by the tableau artists from all over the country.

It is worth mentioning that along with the tableaux artists of different states selected for the performance on the occasion of the Republic Day parade, the tableaux artists of Uttarakhand were also invited to the function organized at Rashtrapati Bhavan.